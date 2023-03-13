✕ Close Stars walk red carpet for 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place right now at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan have already picked up two of the biggest awards of the night: Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

The film has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for Best Picture, having won a string of top prizes at the guild awards that precede the Oscars. Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are tipped for Best Director, and first-time nominee Michelle Yeoh could also become the first Asian Best Actress winner.

In a field of ten Best Picture nominees, Netflix’s German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front could sneak an upset having picked up the best film trophy at the BAFTAs.

In his opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed last year’s “The Slap” incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, warning that “strict policies” are in place this year for anyone who’d like to “commit an act of violence”. He joked: “You will be awarded the Best Actor prize and be permitted to give a nine-minute long speech.”

The Independent will have all the latest from the [champagne-coloured] red carpet to the final award, including a performance from Rihanna, nominated for best original song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.