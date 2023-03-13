Oscars 2023 – live: Jamie Lee Curtis in shock win for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ already dominates show, with wins for Curtis and Ke Huy Quan
The 95th Academy Awards are taking place right now at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan have already picked up two of the biggest awards of the night: Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
The film has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for Best Picture, having won a string of top prizes at the guild awards that precede the Oscars. Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are tipped for Best Director, and first-time nominee Michelle Yeoh could also become the first Asian Best Actress winner.
In a field of ten Best Picture nominees, Netflix’s German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front could sneak an upset having picked up the best film trophy at the BAFTAs.
In his opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed last year’s “The Slap” incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, warning that “strict policies” are in place this year for anyone who’d like to “commit an act of violence”. He joked: “You will be awarded the Best Actor prize and be permitted to give a nine-minute long speech.”
The Independent will have all the latest from the [champagne-coloured] red carpet to the final award, including a performance from Rihanna, nominated for best original song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
And now we’re onto a ghastly performance of Diane Warren’s Oscar-nominated song for a film called Tell It Like a Woman that may or may not actually exist.
Curtis has called out her Halloween fanbase in her awards speech: “To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made all these years – the thousands and hundreds of people – we just won an Oscar together!”
So this is a wacky win. A lot of love in the room, but gulp.
And Best Supporting Actress goes to... Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once!
And now we’re onto Best Supporting Actress. A lot of ambiguity surrounds the winner of this category. Gulp.
“To everyone out there, please keep your dream alive!”, Quan says through tears. He’s previously called out his “Goonies brother for life”, actor Jeff Cohen. Quan shot to childhood fame in The Goonies, while Cohen memorably played Chunk.
“My mom is 88 years old and watching from home – Ma, I just won an Oscar!”
A lot of love in the auditorium for Ke Huy Quan, an industry veteran in the midst of an enormous comeback
And Best Supporting Actor goes to... Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once!
Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose are here to present the two Supporting Actress/Actor categories – thinking these wins will decide the mood of the night...
