The 95th Academy Awards took place on Sunday (12 March), with<em> Everything Everywhere All At Once</em> emerging as the evening’s big winner.

The film took home a total of seven prizes, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress.

Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, and Jessica Chastain were among the stars in attendance at the ceremony. which was held at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre.

Yeoh became the first Asian woman – and second woman of colour – to win Best Actress in a Leading Role. During her acceptance speech, the Malaysian star and stunt legend thanked her mum and all the “superhero” mums in the world.

EEAO filmmakers Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (collectively known as the Daniels) appeared on stage multiple times across the evening. During his acceptance speech for Best Director, Scheinert rebuked the growing anti-drag legislation in the US.

“Thank you [to my mum and dad] for not squashing my creativity when I was making disturbing horror films or perverted comedy films, or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody,” he said.

Other winners of the night included Brendan Fraser, who beat Austin Butler to secure Best Actor for The Whale; Sarah Polley who won Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking; and the German World War I film All Quiet on the Western Front, which took home four prizes.

You can find a full list of all the 2023 Oscars winners here.

Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian star to win Best Actress in a Leading Role (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

EEAO stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan were also feted with Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Curtis’s win, however, proved somewhat controversial. Many viewers expressed their disappointment that fellow nominee Angela Bassett had been “snubbed”.

Bassett – who was up for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – was praised by fans for her “honest” reaction to losing the accolade to Curtis.

Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for ‘The Whale' (AFP via Getty Images)

Among the other notable snubs were Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, all of which went home empty-handed.

Jimmy Kimmel returned as host for the 2023 ceremony, having previously taken on presenting duties at the awards show in 2017 and 2018.

He did, however, attract criticism early on over a joke that was aimed at the cast of box office flop Babylon, which many viewers criticised as a “low blow”.

Colin Farrell at the 2023 Oscars ceremony (Getty Images)

During his opening monologue, Kimmel also referenced the lack of Best Director female nominees and made a quip about last year’s Oscars crowd who “did nothing” when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Elsewhere, Hugh Grant reunited with Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Andie Macdowell to present the prize for Best Production Design.

Gesturing to Macdowell, the Notting Hill star said that the difference in their appearances was a testament to the “vital importance” of using moisturiser, which he said he does not.

Grant called himself “basically a scrotum” in comparison to “stunning” Macdowell.

Ahead of the ceremony, Grant divided fans over his “rude” answers to Ashley Graham who was interviewing stars on the red carpet.

In conversation with Kimmel, Farrell, who was in contention for Best Actor, called out Saturday Night Live over its recent controverisal skit about Irish people.

You can catch up on all the big talking points from the 95th Oscars here.