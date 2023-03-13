Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about the lack of female directorial nominees in his opening monologue for the 2023 Oscars.

The late-night presenter made the joke while discussing James Cameron, who missed out on a Best Director nomination for the 2022 blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.

Noting that Cameron had not been nominated, Kimmel questioned how the Academy could neglect to nominate the filmmaker.

“What do they think he is, a woman?” Kimmell said.

Nominated in the Best Director category this year were Todd Field (Tár), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans).

Last year, the award was won by Jane Campion, for her Netflix drama The Power of the Dog.

Only seven women have ever been nominated for the award, with Campion joining Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) as the third to ever win it.

While Cameron was not nominated for Best Director, his follow-up to 2009’s Avatar was nonetheless nominated for several awards, including Best Picture.

Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars (Getty Images)

Also in competition are The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and Tár.

Early in the night, Hugh Grant divided viewers with a “painful” interview conducted on the red carpet.

