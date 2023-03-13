Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of ABC’s red carpet presenters had a moment to forget with Kate Hudson ahead of the 2023 Oscars ceremony.

Hudson stars in the Oscar-nominated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but is not nominated for her acting.

“Kate, you know what it’s like to win an Oscar,” an ABC presenter told the actor.

“I have never won an Oscar,” Hudson corrected the host. “But I’ve been nominated!” she said, laughing.

“I gave you one in my head!” the embarrassed presenter said. “I’m sure it’s amazing!” Hudson added.

Hudson was nominated in 2001 for her role as the groupie Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s comedy-drama, Almost Famous.

Hudson’s Glass Onion director Rian Johnson is up for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) at the 95th Academy Awards this evening (12 March).

He faces competition for Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson (All Quiet on the Western Front), Kazuo Ishiguro (Living), Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick) and Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Hudson is also presenting an award this evening.

