Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I’ve never won an Oscar’: Kate Hudson awkwardly corrects reporter who thinks she’s won an Academy Award

Hudson was Oscar-nominated in 2001

Tom Murray
Monday 13 March 2023 00:28
Comments
Florence Pugh attends Oscars in dramatic puff sleeve gown

One of ABC’s red carpet presenters had a moment to forget with Kate Hudson ahead of the 2023 Oscars ceremony.

Hudson stars in the Oscar-nominated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but is not nominated for her acting.

Follow The Independent’s live Oscars coverage here.

“Kate, you know what it’s like to win an Oscar,” an ABC presenter told the actor.

“I have never won an Oscar,” Hudson corrected the host. “But I’ve been nominated!” she said, laughing.

Recommended

“I gave you one in my head!” the embarrassed presenter said. “I’m sure it’s amazing!” Hudson added.

Hudson was nominated in 2001 for her role as the groupie Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s comedy-drama, Almost Famous.

Hudson’s Glass Onion director Rian Johnson is up for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) at the 95th Academy Awards this evening (12 March).

He faces competition for Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson (All Quiet on the Western Front), Kazuo Ishiguro (Living), Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick) and Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Recommended

Hudson is also presenting an award this evening.

Here is a full list of the nominees.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in