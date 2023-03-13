Oscars 2023 – as it happened: Reactions to winners, Jimmy Kimmel jokes and Hugh Grant’s ‘obnoxious’ interview
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates night, taking home all major prizes including Best Director and Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once has dominated the 95th Academy Awards, held on Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.
Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Actress award, becoming the first Asian woman and only second woman of colour to win the trophy. The film also won Best Picture, and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Brendan Fraser cemented his comeback with a Best Actor win for The Whale, while Everything Everywhere stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picked up Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
Other winners included Women Talking for Best Adapted Screenplay,The Whale for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature. The night was not without controversy, with criticism aimed at Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Malala and a painful encounter between model Ashley Graham and an “obnoxious” Hugh Grant.
There were plenty of bold looks on the “champagne” carpet this year, including Rihanna who turned up in a T-shirt, trainers and bucket hat.
A full list of tonight’s winners can be found here.
Colin Farrell makes SNL quip at Oscars after controversial Irish accents sketch
Colin Farrell appeared to call out Saturday Night Live at the 2023 Oscars.
The actor was one of many celebrities in the star-studded crowd at the 95th Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (12 March).
Farrell, who was in contention for the Best Actor award for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, was approached during the ceremony by host Jimmy Kimmel, who relayed to him a “fan question”.
Colin Farrell makes SNL quip at Oscars after controversial Irish accents sketch
‘Offensive’ and ‘mean-spirited’ sketch had been criticised the night before
Michelle Yeoh takes aim at CNN’s Don Lemon with Oscars acceptance speech
Michelle Yeoh took an apparent dig at CNN’s Don Lemon during her Best Actress acceptance speech at the Oscars on Sunday (12 March).
The 60-year-old actor, who won the prestigious award for her leading role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, seemingly threw shade at Lemon for his comments about Nikki Haley’s age last month.
Full story:
Michelle Yeoh takes aim at CNN’s Don Lemon with Oscars acceptance speech
‘Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,’ Yeoh said
Jimmy Kimmel reignites feud with Matt Damon at the Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel’s “feud” with Matt Damon has been going on for nearly two decades.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! presenter reignited their beef at the 95th Academy Awards, which he was hosting, on Sunday (12 March).
The lighthearted feud dates back to the third season of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2005 when the presenter joked that they’d run out of time to speak to the A-list actor: “I want to apologise to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.”
Jimmy Kimmel reignites long-running feud with Matt Damon at the Oscars
‘Was it difficult filming your movie “The Martian” because your co-star Matt Damon can’t read?’ Kimmel asked Jessica Chastain
Oscars fan points out impressive coincidence in Michelle Yeoh and Halle Berry Best Actress wins
An online film enthusiast has pointed out a surprising link between two history-making Best Actress Oscar-winners.
Michelle Yeoh won her first Academy Award at Sunday night’s ceremony (12 March) for her performance in Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once – the evening’s top-scoring film.
In a historic moment, Yeoh’s success made her the first-ever Asian Best Actress winner.
And fans have now spotted an ineresting coincidence between Yeoh and previous Best Actress winner Halle Berry!
Oscars fan points out impressive coincidence in Michelle Yeoh and Halle Berry wins
Michelle Yeoh and Halle Berry share another career highlight, as well as being the only women of colour to win Best Actress
Kate Hudson brushes off awkward red carpet mment
One of ABC’s red carpet presenters had a moment to forget with Kate Hudson ahead of the 2023 Oscars ceremony.
Hudson stars in the Oscar-nominated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but was not nominated for her acting.
However, one of the interviewers appeared to have forgotten this as they interviewed the star on the “champagne” carpet as stars arrived at the awards show.
Kate Hudson awkwardly corrects red carpet reporter over Oscars comment
Actor brushed off the awkward moment on the ‘champagne’ carpet
Brendan Fraser fans delighted by rare appearance from Best Actor winner’s sons
He might be a Best Actor winner, but Brendan Fraser still has his feet on the ground, thanks in no small part to his sons, who made a wonderful appearance with their dad at the 2023 Oscars.
Interviewed on the “red” carpet, Fraser’s sons Holden Fletcher Fraser, 18, and Leland Francis Fraser, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Afton Smith, offered some insights into life at home, including The Whale star’s penchant for dad jokes.
Brendan Fraser fans delighted as sons reveal Best Actor winner’s ‘dad jokes’
The Oscar nominee is a father to three sons: Griffin, Holden and Leland
Hugh Grant accused of ‘obnoxious’ behaviour to Ashley Graham during ‘disaster’ Oscars red carpet interview
Hugh Grant has divided Oscars viewers with a “painful” red carpet interview.
On Sunday (12 March), the British star found himself the subject of laughter as well as criticism for his blunt responses.
The actor, known for his wry wit and sarcasm, was interviewed by Ashley Graham, who didn’t seem prepared for his answers – or lack of them.
Full story:
Hugh Grant accused of ‘obnoxious’ behaviour to Ashley Graham during Oscars interview
British actor was criticised for his attitude to questions about ‘Knives Out’ and what he’d worn to the ceremony
Education activist Malala Yousafzai was among the celebrities and notable figures spotted on the champagne-coloured red carpet ahead of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.
The Pakistani-born Nobel Peace Prize laureate attended the Oscars as an executive producer of Stranger at the Gate, a nominee for Best Documentary Short Film.
During the event, she was lauded for a “classy and perfect” response to a gag by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel midway through the evening in which he pretended to ask questions from members of the public.
Malala lauded for ‘perfect’ response to Jimmy Kimmel Oscars gag
Activist and movie producer shimmers in silver at 95th Annual Academy Awards
Want the Oscars at a glance? Check out the six biggest talking points from the biggest night in film, courtesy of my splendid colleague Louis Chilton:
Snubs, shocks and sweeps: The six biggest talking points from the Oscars
Louis Chilton walks you through the biggest incidents from a night monopolised by one film
From Michelle Yeoh to Brendan Fraser, this year’s Oscars gave the forgotten a second chance
Jimmy Fallon’s facetious slap-gate jokes and Angela Bassett’s snub aside, the 2023 ceremony was a (mostly) wholesome affair with deserving winners, writes Clarisse Loughrey...
This year’s Oscars gave the forgotten a second chance
Jimmy Fallon’s facetious slap-gate jokes and Angela Bassett’s snub aside, the 2023 ceremony was a (mostly) wholesome affair with deserving winners, writes Clarisse Loughrey
