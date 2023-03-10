James Cameron recalls trousers falling down during Titanic Oscars speech

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

James Cameron has recalled an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction he suffered at the Academy Awards in 1998.

The Canadian director won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing for his epic 1997 romance, Titanic.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the 2023 Oscars here.

However, Cameron was left hanging by his tailor on the night of the ceremony, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The strap on [then-wife] Linda [Hamilton’s] dress broke, so I’m trying to hold up the back where the strap broke,” he remembered.

“And my tux came together at the very last second. The tailor was supposed to meet us at the Four Seasons before we went over to the Oscars. The guy never showed up, and my pants are three inches too big. So with one hand, I’m holding up my pants, and with the other, I’m holding up Linda’s dress. That was our entire fricking evening.”

James Cameron wins Best Director at the 70th Academy Awards (AFP/Getty)

The powerhouse director said he realised his trousers would be an issue when he was first called to the stage to collect his award for Best Editing. “I’m like, ‘Oh, s***. I’ve got to get up in front of whatever, a billion people, and I’m holding my pants up.’ Try to remember your speech in the middle of that,” he said.

Cameron is once again nominated at the 2023 Oscars for Best Picture – this time for his Avatar sequel, The Way of the Water.

The original 2009 Avatar was nominated in three categories (Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing) but failed to win any of them.

This year, Cameron is up against, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Read a full list of all the nominations here.

Speaking about Titanic’s controversial ending, Cameron recently admitted that Jack “might” have lived if he’d stayed on the raft.