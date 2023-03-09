Oscars 2023 - live: Hollywood ready for Academy Awards as Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler tipped for top prizes
The champagne-coloured “red” carpet is rolled out ready for Sunday’s celebration of cinema
Hollywood is gearing up for the Oscars with the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for best picture having won a string of top prizes at the guild awards that precede the Oscars.
Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schneinert are tipped for best director, and former child star Ke Huy Quan is expected to pick up best supporting actor. First-time nominee Michelle Yeoh could also become the first Asian best actress winner.
In a field of ten best picture nominees, Netflix’s German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front could sneak an upset having picked up the best film trophy at the BAFTAs.
Host Jimmy Kimmel has said that he will address last year’s “The Slap” incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, noting it would be “ridiculous” not to. The academy will have its first-ever “crisis team” in place to react to any similar surprises.
The Independent will have all the latest from the [champagne-coloured] red carpet to the final award, including a performance from Rihanna, nominated for best original song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Who is hosting the ceremony?
Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to front the 95th Oscars in 2023, marking the talk show host’s third time presenting the ceremony.
The late-night talk show host is considered a safe pair of hands to handle the movie industry’s biggest night, however, the first time he hosted is probably still firmly imprinted on the memories of some of Hollywood’s leading stars...
Elli Harrison explains.
Who is nominated in the 2023 Oscars?
Nominations for all 23 categories were announced by Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star Alison Williams.
Leading this year’s pack is Everything Everywhere All at Once, with 11, and German film All Quiet on the Western Front, which follows close behind with 10.
Jacob Stolworthy guides you through the full list:
First up - logistics: When and how to watch
The 95th Academy Awards are on Sunday 12 March at 5pm PT (8pm ET), with the red carpet arrivals expected to begin from around 2pm PT.
As well as following along with us live, here’s how you can watch the entire show in the US and UK.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Oscars 2023
Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
We’ll be taking you through the nominees in all the most-watched categories, priming you with the best in Oscars trivia, and keeping you up to date on the red carpet, controversies, celebrations, touching moments, and of course a full rundown of all the winners.
Stay tuned!
