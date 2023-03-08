Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Oscars are right around the corner, with the prestigious ceremony taking place this weekend.

The Academy Awards take place on Sunday 12 March in Los Angeles.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is nominated for the most awards, with a total of 11, and German film All Quiet on the Western Front is close behind with 10.

You can find the full list of nominees here.

Rihanna - who is fresh off the back of her Super Bowl halftime show - will be performing her nominated track “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the ceremony.

The song, which the 35-year-old created with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson, is up for Best Original Song, marking her first ever Oscar nomination.

Last year’s award ended up being very dramatic when Will Smith infamously walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.

This year, the 95th awards ceremony will be hosted by American presenter Jimmy Kimmel.

Here’s how you can watch all the films nominated for the awards.

How to watch the awards:

(Getty Images)

How to watch in the US

If you’re based in the US you can watch the Oscars live on ABC from 5pm Pacific Time and 8pm Eastern Time.

How to watch in the UK

UK film fans will have to stay up late if they want to watch the awards, which will be live from 1am on Monday (13 March) morning and will go on until 3am.

Sky Showcase and Now will both be showing the ceremony live from midnight on 13 March.