The Oscar nominations for 2023 have been announced in Hollywood.

Ahead of the Oscars ceremony, which will take place in March, nominations for all 23 categories were announced by Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star Alison Williams.

Leading this year’s nominations pack is Everything Everywhere All at Once, with 11, and German film All Quiet on the Western Front, which follows close behind with 10.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis received eight nominations, while Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Top Gun: Maverick received seven each.

Other films in contention include Tár, Avatar: The Way of Water, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

The Oscar 2023 nominations are listed below.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

‘Women Talking’ (© 2022 Orion Releasing LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Bill Nighy in 'Living' (Sundance)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Harris Dickinson in ‘Triangle of Sadness’ (Curzon)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson – All Quiet on the Western Front

Rian Johnson –Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie – Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (© 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.)

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Pixar’s ‘Turning Red' (Disney/Pixar)

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Film Editing

The Banshess of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” –Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (AP)

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

'Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)

Best Production Design

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ (AP)

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 93rd Academy Awards live on Sky Cinema’s Oscars channel, starting at 1am on 13 March.