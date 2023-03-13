Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan wins the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor

Actor plays Waymond Wang in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Tom Murray
Monday 13 March 2023 00:44
Comments
Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis look matches the 'champagne' carpet

Ke Huy Quan has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Quan beat out competition from Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Follow The Independent’s live Oscars coverage here.

Quan was emotional on stage as he has been for almost every award he’s won this season.

“My mom is 88 years old and watching from home – Ma, I just won an Oscar!” Quan yelled.

Recommended

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refuge camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said through tears. “They say stories like this only happen the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream!”

Ke Huy Quan

(AFP via Getty Images)

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine,” he added. “To all of you out there, please keep your dream alive.”

Quan began his career as a child starring in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and 1985’s The Goonies. However, he went on hiatus from acting for many years due to the lack of roles for Asian actors.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads this year’s film nominees with 11 total, and German film All Quiet on the Western Front, which follows close behind with 10.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis received eight nominations, while Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Top Gun: Maverick received seven each.

Recommended

Other films in contention include Tár, Avatar: The Way of Water, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Find the full list of nominees and winners here.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in