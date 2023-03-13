Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel questioned Hollywood’s response to the Will Smith slap during his Oscars 2023 opening monologue.

The host addressed the controversial moment that saw Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After the ceremony, the incident ended up becoming the biggest talking point, and many were wondering how it would be referenced at the 2023 event.

At the end of his opening monologue, Kimmel said: “We want you to feel safe – and, most importanty, we want me to feel safe, so we have strict policies in place: if anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.”

Kimmel was alluding to the fact that, moments after he hit Rock, Smith won Best Actor for King Richard and delivered a tearful speech that resulted in a standing ovation from everyone in the audience.

The host continued: “If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremont, just do what you did last year: nothing. Sit there and do absoltuely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

This was a reference to the fact that, during the ad break after Smith had hit Rock, actors including Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper embraced Smith.

Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 2023 Oscars (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

