Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors showed support for Angela Bassett in the aftermath of her Oscars loss.

Bassett was the presumed favourite to win Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with her expected victory set to come 29 years after she lost Best Actress for What’s Love Got to Do With It? in 1994.

However, early in the 2023 ceremony, Jamie Lee Curtis took home the award for Everything Everywhere All at Once which drew gasps from the crowd as well as Lee Curtis, who shouted “shut up!” after discovering the news.

Bassett looked sad by the news, which left the actor’s fans feeling emotional.

Moments later, Bassett’s Black Panther co-star Michael B Jordan arrived on stage to present an award alongside his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors.

“Hey Auntie,” Majors said, with Jordan adding: “We love you.”

Many are praising Bassett for not “feigning excitement” after getting “snubbed”.

“They said A LOT with that one sentence,” @gogh_shawty wrote on Twitter, with @TanzApette adding: “Awww that's taking the time to acknowledge a Queen.”

Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors sent ‘love’ to Angela Bassett shortly after her Oscars loss (ABC)

The 2023 ceremony saw big wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh.

Host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the Los Angeles event with an opening monologue that saw him poke fun at Avatar director James Cameron, last year’s Will Smith slap and, in what was deemed a “low blow” by viewers, the poor box office performance of Babylon.

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant ruffled feathers before the ceremony had even started with his “rude” answers during a “painful” red carpet interview.