Jimmy Kimmel’s “feud” with Matt Damon has been going on for nearly two decades.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! presenter reignited their beef at the 95th Academy Awards, which he was hosting, on Sunday (12 March).

In a short break segment, the host asked Jessica Chastain: “Was it difficult filming your movie The Martian because your co-star Matt Damon can’t read and smells like dog medicine?”

“I didn’t really have a lot of scenes with him, so it was fine,” Chastain responded, laughing.

Kimmel and Damon’s lighthearted feud dates back to the third season of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2005 when the presenter joked that they’d run out of time to speak to the A-list actor: “I want to apologise to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.”

Jimmy Kimmel (left) and Matt Damon (Getty Images)

The random bit worked so well that Kimmel has continued to say it at the end of every one of his shows.

Kimmel later explained that “Matt Damon was just the first name that popped into my head” as a super-famous star who would never be bumped from a show.

Damon has committed to the bit, filming a music video in 2008 entitled “I’m F***ing Matt Damon” with Kimmel’s then-girlfriend Sarah Silverman.

Kimmel responded with rival track/video, “I’m F***ing Ben Affleck”, featuring Damon’s longtime collaborator.

The pair most recently referenced the feud during the 20th-anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I want to apologize to Matt Damon,” Kimmel said in the special. “We ran out of time for him, but we’ll definitely try to work him in sometime in the next 20 years.”

The shot cuts to Damon, who was in a green room with a cake with Kimmel’s face on it, yelling: “What the actual f***?

“What the f***? Twenty f****** years of this s***. This is f****** bull****. F*** Kimmel.”

