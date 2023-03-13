Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daniel Scheinert rebuked the growing amount of anti-drag legislation appearing across the US while accepting the Oscar for Best Director for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Taking to the stage during the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night with his co-director Daniel Kwan, Mr Scheinert said: “We want to dedicate this to the mommies. To our moms. Specifically to my mom and dad.”

“Thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making disturbing horror films or perverted comedy films, or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody,” he added with emphasis.

There was a huge round of applause and cheers from the audience, and Twitter users were quick to voice their approval calling it the “speech of the night”.

However, it was also pointed out that he was the only person to defend drag performances on stage during the ceremony at a time when they are being attacked nationwide.

Many in the LGBT+ community had hoped for a more strident stance from Hollywood in defence of both drag and trans issues, also under attack from the American political right in many states.

There have been calls for both celebrities and corporations that say they are allies of the community to step up in the face of these attacks

Nevertheless, people were glad to have drag defended on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year in front of a global audience.

Everything Everywhere All At Once went on to win Best Picture.