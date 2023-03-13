Everything Everywhere All At Once wins Oscar for Best Picture

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Best Picture Oscar winner is Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles once again welcomed the biggest names in film on Sunday night (12 March) for the 95th Academy Awards.

Best Picture was announced as the final award of the evening, with Harrison Ford taking to the stage to present the prestigious award.

It followed after the Best Actress and Best Actor categories, in which Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser won, respectively.

EEAO beat out other nominees in the Best Picture category including All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Winning the prize was the cherry on top of a hugely successful awards show for the film.

EEAO took home seven awards across the evening: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay.

As pointed out by journalist Kyle Buchanan, with its triumphs in three acting categories, Best Director, and Best Picture, EEAO has won more top prizes than any movie in the history of the Oscars.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) also won Best Picture and Best Director, but only two acting awards.

Curtis’s win in the Best Supporting Actress category, however, has been met with mixed reviews from viewers, with some suggesting that Angela Bassett had been snubbed.

Other talking points from the awards show included Colin Farrell calling out Saturday Night Live over its recent controversial skit about Irish peoploe, and Hugh Grant calling himself a “scrotum” next to fellow presenter Andie Macdowell.

Earlier on in the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel attracted criticism for a “low blow” joke aimed at the cast of box office flop Babylon.

Elsewhere, Kimmel reignited his long-running feud with Matt Damon when he was in conversation with Jessica Chastain.