Andrew Garfield recalls Tom Sturridge’s audition for 300: ‘It was the most brutal striptease ever’
Garfield would often find himself auditioning for the same roles as Sturridge
Andrew Garfield has recalled the hilarious moment Tom Sturridge performed “the most brutal striptease ever” during an audition.
In the early stages of his career, the Spider-Man star would often audition for the same roles as fellow British actors Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Dornan, and Sturridge.
In a new interview with The Telegraph, Garfield spoke about Sturridge’s audition for Zack Snyder’s 2006 action film 300.
“Tom tried to bulk up by wearing eight layers on his top half,” he said. “But during the audition they asked him to take off his shirt, so he had to spend four minutes removing all of these clothes in front of the casting people.”
The 38-year-old called it “the most brutal striptease ever”.
Sturridge went on to star in films including 2015’s Far From the Madding Crowd and 2014’s Effie Gray. He will next be seen in Netflix’s forthcoming TV series The Sandman.
Garfield was previously flatmates with Jamie Dornan, Charlie Cox, Redmayne and Pattinson during the early stages of their careers.
Dornan recently disputed Pattinson’s claims that his roommates would leave him behind when they went out as a group and only extended him “pity invites”.
