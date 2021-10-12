Andy Serkis has said that a Spider-Man and Venom crossover could be on the cards in the future.

The Lord of the Rings star, who directed the forthcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, told PA that “everyone” wanted the two comic-book universes to cross over.

"Well, I think everyone wants that,” Serkis said. “I mean, who knows what will happen? We hope that one day they might come across each other, I guess.”

Tom Hardy, who plays the titular superhero in the Venom films, has previously said that it would be “remiss” of him not to try and “steer any kind of connectivity” between Venom and Spider-Man.

Earlier this year, he shared (then quickly deleted) a fan-made poster on Instagram showing his alien symbiote facing off against the web-slinger.

This led fans to speculate that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would appear in Venom 2. However, it now seems that a crossover may be being set up for future films.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is due for release on Friday (15 October) in the UK. It sees Hardy reprise his role as the antihero Venom, while Woody Harrelson plays new villain Cletus Kasady.

It received an underwhelming response from critics in the US, who suggested that the film was “disposable” and let down by “sloppy” visuals.

Additional reporting by Press Association