Ang Lee cast his son Mason Lee as Bruce Lee in new biopic

Life of Pi director Ang Lee has cast his 32-year-old son Mason as Bruce Lee in a new biopic.

The film, titled Bruce Lee, is currently in development, with Dan Futterman attached to the project as a screenwriter.

It will be centered around the identity and career of the renowned martial arts star.

“Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese kung fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema,” Ang Lee said told Deadline.

“I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality.”

This film is reportedly a project Ang has been working on in secret for a while.

His son Mason has also been training for the project for the last three years in Asia to prepare for the role.

Sony’s Elizabeth Gabler, who is overseeing this film, called it “a longtime passion project” for the director and has promised “an extraordinary theatrical event”.

“Bruce Lee is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real-life action heroes of our time,” Gabler said.

“All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event.”

Previously, Mason has starred in The Hangover Part II, Limbo, Stand By Me, and Dead Pigs.

He also made an appearance in his father’s 2016 drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.