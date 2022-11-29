Jump to content

Oscars 2023 to air all 23 award categories live following heavy criticism

Academy is ‘thrilled to be in a position’ to make the change

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 29 November 2022 18:26
'This is dedicated to the deaf community': Troy Kotsur wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'CODA'

The Oscars 2023 will fix a heavily derided change that was implemented at this year’s ceremony.

It has been announced by Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, that the televised event will once again feature all 23 categories after removing eight of them from the 2022 broadcast.

The categories that were not shown during the event included original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound.

In a move designed to tighten the event’s running time, the trophies were handed out as attendees entered the venue where the Oscars were taking place.

Kramer said on Tuesday (29 November), via Variety: “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking.

“This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

He said the Academy is “thrilled to be in a position to” air all the categories.

The 2023 ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time. Speaking about his appointment, Kramer said: “I love having someone hosting the show who knows live television. I think that’s so critical.”

Nominations are set to be announced on 24 January, with the event occurring on 12 March.

Jimmy Kimmel will present the Oscars for a third time in 2023

(Getty Images)

Last year’s winners included CODA, Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Will Smith (King Richard).

