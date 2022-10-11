Jump to content

Angela Lansbury death: Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast star dies aged 96

Oscar nominee and five-time Tony winner died ‘peacefully in her sleep’

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 11 October 2022 20:34
Comments
Angela Lansbury hears reggae song 'Murder She Wrote' for first time

Dame Angela Lansbury has died aged 96.

The Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast star died “peacefully in her sleep” on Tuesday (11 October), her family have announced.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died  peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw.”

The statement continued to say that a private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

Across her storied career, the London-born actor won five Tony Awards. Most recently, she was feted with the prize in 2009 for her performance in Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit .

She previously won a Tony for best musical actress in 1979 for her roles as Nellie Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and for Mame (1966), Dear World (1969), and Gypsy (1975).

On screen, Lansbury famously lent her voice to the heartwarming character of Mrs Pott in the 1991 musical Beauty and the Beast.

As Mrs Pott, the actor sang one of the film’s most memorable songs, “Tale As Old as Time”.

In 2016, she performed the song at Lincoln Centre in New York City in celebration of Beauty and the Beast’s 25th anniversary.

Lansbury will also be remembered by many for her role as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher on the CBS hit series Murder, She Wrote.

The series ran from 1984 to 1996 across 12 seasons, becoming one of the network’s biggest hits of the Eighties.

Lansbury also executive produced the show through Corymore Production, a company that she founded with her late husband Shaw, who died in 2003.

In addition to her presence on the television , Lansbury made an impression on the big screen.

The actor received three Oscar nominations in her lifetime. The first was for her supporting role in the 1944 classic Gaslight, which co-starred Ingrid Bergman.

She received her second Academy Award nod for her part in 1945’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, and the third for her role as Mrs Eleanor Iselin in 1962’s All Fall Down.

More to follow...

