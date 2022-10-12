How Nanny McPhee pulled Angela Lansbury ‘out of the abyss’ after her husband died

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angela Lansbury died on Tuesday (11 October) aged 96, her family has announced.

While the renowned actor will be remembered by most as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher from the CBS hit series Murder, She Wrote, she also played a starring role as the supercilious Aunt Adelaide in 2005’s Nanny McPhee.

The family favourite film starring Emma Thompson as the eponymous, magical childminder played an important role in Lansbury’s life.

In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Lansbury credited the film and Thompson with helping her recover from the 2003 death of her husband, actor/producer Peter Shaw.

She explained that she playing the role of a villain in the popular children’s film helped her cope with widowhood: “Nanny McPhee pulled me out of the abyss. I love Emma [Thompson]. She has an enormous heart,” she said.

Thompson recalled offering Lansbury the role in a speech at the 2013 Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

“Don’t be ridiculous, that’s like asking for a slice of the moon to be delivered,” Thompson remembered when Lansbury was first pitched for the role.

Actors Emma Thompson (L) and Angela Lansbury in 2006 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She went on to tell of the time she had to throw a pie into the veteran actor’s face, which she apparently handled with aplomb.

“That’s why you are a legend and always will be,” Thomson said, “and why that little slice of moon came into our lives and still and always will be shining.”

The star died “peacefully in her sleep”, just five days before her 97th birthday, her family said in their announcement.

She is survived by her children Anthony, Deidre, and stepson David, as well as three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her brother, Edgar.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander is among the many celebrities to pay tribute to Lansbury.