How Nanny McPhee pulled Angela Lansbury ‘out of the abyss’ after her husband died
‘I love Emma [Thompson]. She has an enormous heart,’ Lansbury said in 2013
Angela Lansbury died on Tuesday (11 October) aged 96, her family has announced.
While the renowned actor will be remembered by most as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher from the CBS hit series Murder, She Wrote, she also played a starring role as the supercilious Aunt Adelaide in 2005’s Nanny McPhee.
The family favourite film starring Emma Thompson as the eponymous, magical childminder played an important role in Lansbury’s life.
In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Lansbury credited the film and Thompson with helping her recover from the 2003 death of her husband, actor/producer Peter Shaw.
She explained that she playing the role of a villain in the popular children’s film helped her cope with widowhood: “Nanny McPhee pulled me out of the abyss. I love Emma [Thompson]. She has an enormous heart,” she said.
Thompson recalled offering Lansbury the role in a speech at the 2013 Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
“Don’t be ridiculous, that’s like asking for a slice of the moon to be delivered,” Thompson remembered when Lansbury was first pitched for the role.
She went on to tell of the time she had to throw a pie into the veteran actor’s face, which she apparently handled with aplomb.
“That’s why you are a legend and always will be,” Thomson said, “and why that little slice of moon came into our lives and still and always will be shining.”
The star died “peacefully in her sleep”, just five days before her 97th birthday, her family said in their announcement.
She is survived by her children Anthony, Deidre, and stepson David, as well as three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her brother, Edgar.
Seinfeld star Jason Alexander is among the many celebrities to pay tribute to Lansbury.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies