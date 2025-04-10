Anjelica Huston says she’s ‘in the clear’ after private cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anjelica Huston has revealed she’s “in the clear” after a private cancer diagnosis.

The Oscar winner, 73, known for her role as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family and Maerose Prizzi in Prizzi’s Honour, was diagnosed after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019.

Speaking to People, Huston did not share what type of cancer she had, saying she wanted to keep that information to herself.

“That was a very serious moment for me,” she said. “I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself.”

“It’s not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things,” Huston said.

“I’m at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It’s a fantastic thing. I’m very proud of myself, and I’ve been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful,” she added.

Huston revealed she decided to speak about her condition in the hope that she could help others.

open image in gallery Anjelica Huston has opened up about her private battle with cancer ( Getty Images )

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there’s a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one’s come through,” she said.

“Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you’re ready for whatever happens.”

The Emmy winner is set to star as Lady Tressilian in the BBC’s forthcoming three-part Agatha Christie adaptation Towards Zero, which she mostly filmed from bed.

“It was very relaxing and wonderfully undemanding,” the star said of working on the series. “I’ve always liked bed anyway. It’s one of my preferences and now I’m convinced, absolutely. It’s almost a prerequisite.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Huston as Lady Tressilian in 'Towards Zero' ( BBC/Mammoth Screen/Justin Downin )

Yet, when asked if she ever thinks of retirement, Huston replied: “I can’t imagine such a thing. I think it would be too much, even for me.”

It comes after Huston revealed in a recent interview her ex-boyfriend Jack Nicholson had checked on her after her home was nearly destroyed in the LA wildfires.

“That’s the bottom line with he and I – when the chips are down, he’s there,” she said.