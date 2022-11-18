Jump to content

Anne Hathaway reflects on her teenage reaction to the 9/11 attacks

‘I don’t know that any of us have ever fully recovered from it,’ said star

Ellie Harrison
Friday 18 November 2022 09:41
Shocking aerial 9/11 pictures

Anne Hathaway has reflected on her reaction to the 9/11 terror attacks.

Hathaway, who was born in Brooklyn in New York, was talking about the tragedy in the context of her new movie, coming-of-age drama Armageddon Time.

The film, from writer-director James Gray, follows two boys growing up in the Reagan era who are gradually waking up to the complex adult world around them.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain on Friday (18 November), Hathaway was discussing the fact that the film is full of moments where the boys experience or realise things that force them to grow up overnight.

“September 11th,” she replied. “I was 18 years old when that happened and I don’t know that any of us have ever fully recovered from it. I just remember seeing some kids on that day and thinking, ‘They’ll never know the world I grew up in. It’s over.”

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave Armageddon Time three stars in her review, in which she wrote: “Gray’s latest is a flawed work. But it sees the filmmaker at his most vulnerable, as he twists the camera back on himself and asks: of all the paths that brought me here, how many were carved out by my own privilege?”

Anne Hathaway

(Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Armageddon Time also stars Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a new Princess Diaries film is in the works, but Hathaway has not officially signed up to star in the movie.

