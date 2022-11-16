Princess Diaries sequel is in the works at Disney – but will Anne Hathaway return?

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of hectic Mustang rides, etiquette lessons and Anne Hathaway, rejoice! Another Princess Diaries film is on the way from Disney.

Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing a script for a third film in the franchise, which is thought to be a sequel to the films starring Hathaway, as opposed to a reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Hathaway does not yet have a deal to reprise her role, but it is hoped she will sign up to the project once it moves beyond script stage.

The actor has, however, voiced her enthusiasm for the idea of a third film in the past. “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” she said during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

In the 2001 original, based on a novel by Meg Cabot, Hathaway played an American teenager who discovers she is heir to the throne of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. Her grandmother, the Queen, is played by Andrews.

The 2004 sequel, Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, saw the young royal’s coronation stopped by Viscount Mabrey, a plotting nobleman, as the rules state that an unmarried woman cannot be made queen. Chris Pine co-starred as a prince.

Fans are delighted. “Need Disney to cut a big cheque and pay Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews and Chris Pine whatever they have to in order to make them come back for Princess Diaries 3 this is not a joke this is my life,” tweeted one person.

“PRINCESS DIARIES 3 IN THE WORKS?????????? THE FACT THAT I GET TO SAY THAT??????????????” screamed another.

Chase is returning as producer, while screenwriter Mukerji is stepping in to write the new film, after Gina Wendkos wrote the first and Shonda Rhimes wrote the second.