Anne Heche taken to hospital in Los Angeles with ‘serious burns’ after car crash sparks home fire
Actor’s Mini Cooper allegedly crashed into a Mar Vista residence and ignited a blaze
Actor Anne Heche has been involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.
The incident took place earlier today (5 August) in the Mar Vista area. TMZ reports that Heche crashed into a home in a blue Mini Cooper, igniting a fire, and was “severely” burned.
She was taken by stretcher to a nearby ambulance and is apparently currently in hospital, intubated, but “expected to live”, writes TMZ.
The incident is reported to have happened just after noon, local time. Witnesses told TMZ that Heche’s car crashed into the garage of an apartment complex, adding that the residents attempted to free her from the car, but she put the car in reverse then drove off.
The report adds that she then crashed into a nearby home, adding that “the fire was significant and engulfed the house.”
KTLA reports that Heche suffered “serious burns”.
Actor Heche found fame in the 1990s with roles in films such as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and I Know What You Did Last Summer.
She appeared as a contestant in the US show Dancing With The Stars in 2000 and is set to appear in HBO’s forthcoming series The Idol, from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye, featuring in the drama alongside Lily-Rose Depp.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies