Actor Anne Heche has been involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The incident took place earlier today (5 August) in the Mar Vista area. TMZ reports that Heche crashed into a home in a blue Mini Cooper, igniting a fire, and was “severely” burned.

She was taken by stretcher to a nearby ambulance and is apparently currently in hospital, intubated, but “expected to live”, writes TMZ.

The incident is reported to have happened just after noon, local time. Witnesses told TMZ that Heche’s car crashed into the garage of an apartment complex, adding that the residents attempted to free her from the car, but she put the car in reverse then drove off.

The report adds that she then crashed into a nearby home, adding that “the fire was significant and engulfed the house.”

KTLA reports that Heche suffered “serious burns”.

Actor Heche found fame in the 1990s with roles in films such as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

She appeared as a contestant in the US show Dancing With The Stars in 2000 and is set to appear in HBO’s forthcoming series The Idol, from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye, featuring in the drama alongside Lily-Rose Depp.