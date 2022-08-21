Jump to content
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview

‘I just feel a huge remorse,’ said Richard Glass

Ellie Harrison
Sunday 21 August 2022 07:49
Anne Heche: Career highlights of the late Hollywood actor

A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.

Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.

Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random...”

In a video shared by TMZ on Friday (19 August), Glass expressed his devastation at not being able to help the actor before she died.

‘ “I feel like I could have done something more. Like the universe sent her here for me to impact her in some kind of way.

“And I just feel like I didn’t do everything that I was supposed to do, like to keep her here, to protect her.”

He added: “I’m extremely emotional about it because it’s just wearing on my heart. Like, this woman, she needed help and I wasn’t there enough.”

Anne Heche

(2021 Invision)

Through tears, he talked about how upset he was by people accusing him of giving Heche cocaine and fentanyl. Traces of cocaine and possibly fentanyl were found in Heche’s system, according to the toxicology report.

“There are people who are nice. There are people who are just evil,” he said. “I’ve never done any type of drugs. I don’t do that. I’m not that person.”

