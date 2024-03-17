Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bestselling author and writer of Annihilation has hit out at the movie’s directorAlex Garland for his political views.

Jeff VanderMeer wrote the New York Times bestselling sci-fi horror novel, Annihilation, which was later adapted into an award-winning movie by Garland.

In a new social media post, the author called out Garland for an interview in which he discussed his political views ahead of the release of his new movie Civil War. He called his comments, “self-annihilation”.

The movie has been criticised for its timing alongside a highly contentious US presidential election during a period of polarisation.

It stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, and Wagner Moura, and is set in a dystopian future in which Texas and California are at war.

The Ex Machina director said he believes political differences have been made into “moral issues” and that it is “f***ing idiotic”.

“Left and right are ideological arguments about how to run a state. That’s all they are. They are not a right or wrong, or good and bad. It’s which do you think has greater efficacy? That’s it.” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“But we’ve made it into ‘good and bad.’ We made it into a moral issue, and it’s fucking idiotic, and incredibly dangerous … I personally [blame] some of this on social media.”

Author Jeff VanderMeer called Garland’s comments ‘self-annihilation’ (Getty Images)

VanderMeer reshared Garland’s post, saying “self-annihilation”, playing on the title of the movie they have in common.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the original post which has since been viewed over 2 million times.

“What a hideously boring take for a filmmaker making a movie on the subject,” wrote one user.

Another added: “Should we give food to people or exploit them so they live in poverty while we live in opulence? Hard to say, there’s not really any ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answers here.”

It’s not the first time the author has criticised Garland, as he called his movie Men,“a mess” in 2022 calling it “flat and heavy-handed”.

He called Annihilation, “a very liberal adaptation” of his novel and has appeared to dodge questions about whether he is happy with it. However, he appeared to defend Garland over claims of “whitewashing”.

At the time, he wrote, “Yes, there are a lot of acts of translation, so to speak, and I never expected or wanted a faithful adaptation from Garland--just a good one.”

Civil War is set to be released next month after premiering at SXSW festival this week (14 March).