Another Round puts a risky theory about alcohol to the test

New Mads Mikkelsen film Another Round puts a reckless theory about alcohol to the test.

The Danish film, which won Best International Feature at the Oscars earlier this year, follows four weary high school teachers who embark on a risky experiment to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the workday.

Their idea generates from an obscure philosophical theory that humans should have been born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood. It argues that modest inebriation opens our minds to the world around us, diminishing problems and increasing creativity.

While initial results are positive, it becomes increasingly clear that, as the units increase, some bold acts carry severe consequences.

This new clip, shared exclusively by The Independent, sees the group prepare for an evening that will ultimately change their lives forever.

Another Round, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, is released in the UK on 2 July.