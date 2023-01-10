Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has unveiled the return of a Marvel actor despite their character’s death.

On Wednesday (9 January), a second look at the forthcoming sequel was released, showing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in mortal danger after making a deal with the devil – in this case, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

The film will see Scott transported to the Quantum Realm alongside his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), her mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and father Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

They won’t be alone, though – in the trailer, the crew can be seen alongside a villainous character many Marvel comic book readers have long claimed is one of the most challenging characters to adapt for screen.

This typically masked character is named MODOK, which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.

The trailer shows MODOK without his mask on, confirming a theory that Corey Stoll will be playing the role. Stoll played the antagonist Darren Cross in the first Ant-Man film.

Stoll’s involvement in the fim was first teased in the episode of Loki that introduced Kang to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In the Disney Plus episode, Loki travels through The Void, a world filled with characters and objects from different timelines that created their own Nexus events. One such object glimpsed by viewers was a giant version of the Yellowjacket helmet worn by Stoll’s character in Ant-Man (2015).

Stoll’s appearance in Quantumania was further cemented by Lilly, who shared a photo of the film’s script on Instagram. In her original post, the Lost star included the names of the cast in her caption, including Stoll. She later deleted the post and re-shared it without his name.

MODOK can be seen in the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer (Marvel Studios)

While Quantumania will be MODOK’s first official MCU appearance on the big screen, he was originally due to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) with Peter Dinklage in the role.

His appearance was cut from the script, with Dinklage going on to play Eitri in 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in cinemas on 17 February, where it will be available to be viewed in 3D.