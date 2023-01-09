Netflix: Every movie and TV series being removed from streaming service this week
Catch them before they disappear
Netflix is getting rid of a load of movies and TV shows from its service in January.
The next few weeks may bring plenty more titles for subscribers to stream, but there are several things that may suddenly disappear from your watchlist throughout the month.
This was set to include one of the service’s most-streamed titles. until bosses managed to reverse the removal following outcry from users.
To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed.
Find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in January 2023 here.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
SHOWS AND FILMS LEAVING NETFLIX UK:
1 January
The Accidental Golfer
Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind
Angel (2008)
Annabell’s Spectacularities
The Apple War
Artificial Svensson
As Seen On TV
The Assault
Bang
Barbie: A Fairy Secret
The Bells in Old Town
Best Before
Beware of the Jonsson Gang
Bit by Bit
Bitch Hug
Bitter Sweetheart
Blackjack
Blackjackets
The Boy in the Tree
The Brig Three Lilles
Burlesque
The Call-Up
Career
Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie
The Chef (2005)
The Children (1945)
City of My Dreams
Clueless (1995)
The Constant Gardener
The Corridor
The Courier
A Day Will Dawn
Dear John (1964)
Dear Relatives
The Die Is Cast
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Dream House
Drop Dead Fred
Eve’s Apple
False As Water
Fiancee For Hire
Flight
The Flute and the Arrow
For Her Sake
Four More Years
Framed
From Mr Gunnar Papphamar
The Girls (1968)
Gossip (2000)
The Gear Adventures
Guest House Paradise
A Guest Is Coming
A Guy and a Gal
Gyllene Tider
Hairspray (2007)
Half Girlfriend
Hanna in Society
Happy We
Harry’s Daughters
The Health Journey
Here Is Your Life
High Rise Life – The Movie
Hitch
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
House of Angels – The Second Summer
House of Angels 3: Third Time Around
Hugo & Josefin
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
I
In the Arms of Roslagen
In the Mist
Ingeborg Holm
Inside Man
Inspector Späck
The Invisible
IRL
It Is Never Too Late
It’s All About Friends
The Jonsson Gang and Dynamite Harry
The Jonsson Gang Gets Gold Fever
The Jonsson Gang In Mallorca
Jack (1977)
The Jazz Fella
Jim and the Pirates Blom
The Job
Joker (1991)
Julie
Jumanji
Just in Time
Karin Mansdotter
Karl Fredrik Reigns
Kicking and Screaming (2005)
Klara – Don’t be Afraid to Follow Your Dream
The Lady in Black
Let the Prisoners Go For Its Spring
Life (1999)
The Little Rascals
Love 65
Malar Pirates
Madagascar
The Man from Majorca
Mannequin In Red
A Man There Was
Marie Antoinette
The Medicine
Miffo
Mind the Gap
Misa Mi
Miss Chic
Money
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad
1939
The Ninth Company
The Norrtull Gang
Office Hours
Only a Mother
The Outlaw and His Wife
P & B
PAC’s scary Halloween
Package Tour
Pass and Whiskers
The People of Varmland
The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar
The Pram
The Priest Who Knocked Out
The Priest Widow
Problem Child 2
Rain Follows the Dew
Rallybrudar
Refuse
Ride Tonight!
The Right To Love
The Rooster
Rose on Tour
Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day
Sara Learns Manners
Scenes from a Celebrity Life
Scream 4
Sean Bana
Sebbe
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Seeking Temporary Wife
The Serpent’s Way
Servant’s Entrance
Shanty Town
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
She’s the Man
Silver Linings Playbook
The Simple-Minded Murderer
Sir Arne’s Treasure
Skanör-Falsterbo
Snowroller
So Different
Son of the Midnight Sun
The Song of the Red Flower
Starring Maja
State of Play (2009)
The Stig Helmet Story
Straight Outta Compton
Strange Harbor
Strong As a Lion
The Strongest
Suddenly
Sune’s Summer
Swedes at Sea
The Talented Mr Ripley
10,000 Hours
Terror in Resonance season one
To Go Ashore
To Help the Lady of the House
To Kill a Child
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
Udta Punjab
Under the Sun
United 93
Up in the Air
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
The Vampires Diaries (eight seasons)
Well, We Were Lucky With the Weather Again
When Darkness Falls
While the Door Was Closed
The White Cat
Who Pulled the Plug?
Who Pulled the Plug? 3
Who Saw Him Die
The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death
Woman Without a Face
The World
Young Jonsson Gang – The Cornflakes Robbery
Young Jonsson Gang at Summer Camp
Young Jonsson Gang Reach for the Stars
Young Jonsson Gang Showing Off
A Zero Too Much
2 January
Aval
Downton Abbey (six seasons)
Lellobee City Farm (one season)
Messy Goes to Okido (one season)
Mustang Island
Nate Is Late (one season)
The Office US (nine seasons)
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (two seasons)
The Paper (two seasons)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers (one season)
Shaun the Sheep (two seasons)
Superstore (six seasons)
Timmy Time (two seasons)
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (one season)
Transformers: Cyberverse (one season)
Under Arrest (eight seasons)
3 January
Thieves of the Wood – Netflix Original
5 January
Catch.er
Who’s the Boss
6 January
Uncle Drew
9 January
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
10 January
Mama’s Boy
The Wolf of Wall Street
11 January
Good Time
12 January
Back with the Ex (one season) – Netflix Original
Milada
15 January
Alibaba Aur 40 Chor
The Butterfly’s Dream
Marked
Osuofia in London
Osuofia in London 2
Pyar Ke Do Pal
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
16 January
Body Fixers (one season)
Four in a Bed (one season)
Jezebel
19 January
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
20 January
Damnation (one season) – Netflix Original
21 January
The Luminaries (one season)
SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX US:
1 January
17 Again
1BR
A Cinderella Story (2004)
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess (1995)
Above the Rim
American Ultra
Any Given Sunday
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)
Beowulf
Big Daddy
Blanche Gardin: The All-Nighter
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Breaking the Bank
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Casino Royale
Cells at Work! (one season)
Charlie Says
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (one season)
Chocolat
City Slickers (1991)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Contraband
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Deliverance
Delta Farce
Dennis the Menace
Doing Hard Time
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
Donnie Brasco
Dreamer
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Elysium
Eraser
Eve’s Apple (La manzana de Eva)
Eyes Wide Shut
Falls Around Her
Final Score
Geronimo: An American Legend
Girl, Interrupted
Gladiator
Half Girlfriend
Half Past Dead
Hampstead
Hell or High Water
Here Comes the Boom
How Do You Know
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Insidious: Chapter 2
Jack and Jill
Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (one season)
John Q
Just In Time
Land of the Lost
Legends of the Fall
Lellobee City Farm
Life as We Know It
Linewatch
Love & Basketball
Mary Magdalene
Megamind
Men in Black (1997)
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Menace II Society
Moneyball
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Natural Born Killers
New York Minute
Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways (two seasons)
Open Season: Scared Silly
Ophelia
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (two seasons)
Pac’s Scary Halloween
PBS Kids’ The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (one season)
Piranha
Point Break
Police Academy
Quantum of Solace
Rat Race
Red Joan
Riot
Risky Business
Robin Hood (2010)
Rumor Has It…
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Seven Years in Tibet
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Shaun the Sheep (seasons four and five)
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
Snatch
Soul Plane
Star Trek (2009)
State of Play
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Bridges of Madison County
The Call
The Devil’s Own
The Dirty Dozen
The Interpreter
The Lake House
The Little Rascals (1994)
The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)
The Lucky One
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
The Other Guys
The Paper (seasons one and two)
Think Like a Man
This Is the End
Timmy Time (one season)
To Be of Service
Training Day
Udta Punjab
Under Arrest (eight seasons)
Vampires (1998)
Vegas Vacation
Wanted
When Harry Met Sally...
Yes Man
Zero Dark Thirty
2 January
Thieves of the Wood (one season) – Netflix original
3 January
Blair Witch (2016)
7 January
Bulletproof 2
8 January
Rachet & Clank (2016)
9 January
LA’s Finest (two seasons)
Mama’s Boy
11 January
Back with the Ex (one season) – Netflix original
12 January
Milada
13 January
An Imperfect Murder
CHIPS
15 January
Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)
Marked
MindGamers
Osuofia in London
Osuofia in London II
The Butterfly’s Dream
The Vanished
16 January
Death of Me
Henry Danger (three seasons)
Hop
Jezebel
Legend
Steve Jobs
18 January
Yummy Mummies (one season) – Netflix original
20 January
Cut Throat City
The App that Stole Christmas
21 January
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
CALM WITH HORSES
Dinner With Friends (Friendsgiving) (2020)
22 January
Whisky
25 January
Acts of Vengeance
Prison Playbook (one season) – Netflix original
26 January
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (one season)
Z Nation (five seasons)
29 January
Holy Camp!
30 January
She’s Funny That Way
