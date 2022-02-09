An autopsy reports has revealed the cause of comedian and Friday star Anthony “AJ” Johnson’s death.

Johnson died on 21 September, aged 55, after he was reportedly found unresponsive in a shop in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (9 February), an autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, said that Johnson died from “chronic ethanol use” over a long period of time.

However, no alcohol or drugs were found in his system when a toxicology test was conducted at the time of his death. In this eway, the death was also noted as “natural”.

The report also revealed that he had recently tested positive for Covid-19, but was showing no symptoms.

Responding to the findings, Johnson’s wide, Lexis, told TMZ that she will create a foundation in his memory, and plans to raise awareness of his cause of death so that she can “warn” others about the long-lasting effect alcohol has on the body.

Johnson was best known for his performance as the petty thief Ezal in the cult buddy comedy Friday, which was written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh.

His career received a big break in 1990 when he was cast in hit comedy House Party and, as a result, started performing stand-up around Los Angeles.

Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson in comedy film ‘Friday’ (New Line Cinema)

Johnson also starred in Lethal Weapon 2 and Menace II Society.

At the time of his death, his representative, LyNea Bell, said: The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”

Alcoholics Anonymous helpline is open 24/7 on 0800 9177 650. If you would prefer, you can also email them at help@aamail.org or live chat via their website at www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk. Drinkline, a free, confidential helpline for people who are concerned about their drinking, or someone else’s. Call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm)