Anya Taylor-Joy joins forces with Ralph Fiennes in ‘darkly comedic’ thriller on foodie culture

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star opposite Ralph Fiennes in a forthcoming black comedy thriller about foodie culture.

The Queen’s Gambit star is in negotiations to join Fiennes for a “darkly comedic psychological thriller” with a unique premise.

According to Deadline, the film – ominously titled The Menu – will be set in the world of eccentric culinary culture.

Joy will play one half of a couple who venture to a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu at his exclusive restaurant. Fiennes will portray the chef.

Mark Mylod – who is heavily involved with the HBO hit series Succession – will direct, with Succession’s executive producer and Big Short director Adam McKay serving as a producer alongside Betsy Koch through his company Hyperobject Industries.

As reported by Collider, Fiennes’ Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe is also in talks to play himself.

Recently, Taylor-Joy made headlines with the release of the mind-bending trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, in which she stars opposite Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie and Jessie Mei Li.

The psychological thriller is slated for release on 23 April.