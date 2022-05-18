Amber Heard denies Johnny Depp lawyer’s claim that he landed her Aquaman role

Amber Heard has denied Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s claims that he landed her a role in DC’s Aquaman.

Heard’s cross-examination continues today in the fifth week of the defamation trial brought against her by her ex-husband.

Speaking today (17 May) in court, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez implied that The Pirates of the Caribbean actor secured Heard the role of Mera in the 2018 film.

“Johnny Depp got you Aquaman, didn’t he?” Vasquez questioned.

“I got Aquaman for myself,” Heard responded.

The rebuttal comes after Heard said her role in the film’s upcoming sequel was significantly pared down amid the battle between the two actors.

Heard claims that her part in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – which is set for release in 2023 – was cut down after Depp’s team called her initial abuse claims a “hoax”.

Amber Heard

Direct examination of Heard concluded mid-afternoon on Monday (16 May).

Since then, Depp’s lawyer has been challenging her testimony, which extensively covered the troubled relationship between the former partners and detailed alleged physical fights — including a harrowing account of a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

A petition calling for Heard’s removal from the Aquaman sequel is on the cusp of reaching 4.5 million signatures.

Follow live coverage of the trial here.