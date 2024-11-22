Ariana Grande has a theory about Glinda’s sexuality in Wicked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have a theory about the underlying themes of sexuality in Wicked — that Glinda the Good Witch “might be a little in the closet.”

The duo star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in director Jon M. Chu’s big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, which hit theaters on Friday (November 22). In an interview with The Gay Times ahead of the premiere, Grande and Erivo discussed the inherent queerness of both Wicked and the world of Oz created by author L. Frank Baum.

“Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right?” the 31-year-old pop star said. “Even, like, the chickens. Those chickens are gay.”

Grande even went on to suggest that Shiz University’s goat professor Dr. Dillamond, played by Peter Dinklage, is a “gay icon.”

As for the Wicked fans who “ship” Glinda and Elphaba being in a romantic relationship, the pair admitted that their theories weren’t far off.

“I think Elfie, she goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love,” Erivo said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. They do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

Grande explained that their characters provide “such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be.”

“So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic — Glinda might be a little in the closet — but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time,” she added.

Now, it seems that the “7 Rings” singer isn’t the only Wicked star to share her thoughts about Glinda’s deep desires. When E! News reposted Grande’s recent comments on Instagram, Kristin Chenoweth — who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway — agreed.

“I thought so too way back when….” she commented under the post.

The screen adaptation of Wicked, which has been split into two parts, acts as an origin story for the popular Wizard of Oz characters, who forge an unlikely but profound friendship at school. Early reviews have already declared the movie musical a “masterpiece,” including Chenoweth, who gave the film her stamp of approval on social media.

“Oh my gosh, I just saw the movie, and I’m dying. I’m deceased; I’m actually dead. I’m not here,” the Tony-winning actor said in a video posted to Instagram. “People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good, it is so special, the story is so wonderful. And Cynthia and Ariana are amazing. The whole cast is amazing. John Chu nailed it.

“I was so moved, emotional, happy, filled with joy. Please everybody go see Wicked, you’ll be blessed,” she shared.

Part one of Wicked hits theaters on November 22, while part two will be released on November 21, 2025.