Armie Hammer breaks silence in first interview since abuse allegations

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Armie Hammer has given his first interview since being accused of abuse and sexual misconduct.

The Call Me By Your Name star was accused in 2021 of rape by one woman, and of sexual misconduct by multiple others.

Hammer was subsequently fired from forthcoming projects including the film Shotgun Wedding, Broadway play The Minutes and TV series The Offer.

In an interview with Air Mail, Hammer spoke out for the first time since the claims against him were made, alleging that he had been sexually abused as a child and describing a recent suicide attempt.

Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing, but admitted to being “emotionally abusive” and treating people poorly.

He also shared direct messages from one of his accusors, and confirmed that he is now sober after being treated in rehab in May 2021.

Hammer alleged that he was sexually abused by a youth pastor at the age of 13, which resulted in his interest in BDSM and extreme sexual power dynamics.

“What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation,” he said. “I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

The actor also described attempting to kill himself in the wake of the abuse allegations against him. “I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark,” he said.

“Then I realised that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet in 'Call Me By Your Name' (Sony)

In the piece, Hammer provides direct messages to dispute allegations from Efrosina Angelova, who claimed that they had been in a years-long relationship while Hammer was married, and that he had sexually assaulted her. (Hammer is now divorced.)

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

According to Hammer, the sexual encounter she referred to was a “consensual non-consent scene”.

“She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a ‘consensual non-consent scene,’ CNC,” he claimed.

“Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never.”

The actor continued: “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on.

Armie Hammer pictured in 2019 (Getty Images)

“I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was. I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.