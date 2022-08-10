Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Discovery+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming docuseries, House of Hammer, which looks at the allegations faced by actor Armie Hammer.

The trailer includes two of Hammer’s accusers giving on-camera interviews and sharing screenshots of text messages and audio of voice notes they say they received from the star.

“I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” says one of the messages allegedly sent by Hammer.

Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, served as a consultant on the series and is also seen in the trailer saying: “I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

In 2021, a woman identified as Effie publicly accused the Call Me By Your Name star of raping and abusing her, a claim he denies.

“On 24 April 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie alleged in a statement sent to The Independent.

Meanwhile, alleged direct messages from the actor surfaced online, which detailed graphic sexual desires and even mentioned cannibalism.

Amid the controversy, Hammer was dropped from multiple projects, including the Paramount+ series The Offer, the movie thriller Billion Dollar Spy, Jennifer Lopez-starring rom-com Shotgun Wedding, and Broadway play The Minutes.

Hammer vigorously denies all of the allegations made against him, calling the accusations “vicious and spurious online attacks”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House Of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, in a statement to Deadline.

“This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.”

House of Hammer premieres on Discovery+ on 2 September.