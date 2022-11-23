Jump to content

Michael Armand Hammer death: Armie Hammer’s father dies aged 67

Michael died of a cancer battle

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 23 November 2022 10:15
(Getty)

Armie Hammer’s father Michael Armand Hammer has died at the age of 67.

A source confirmed to People that Michael died on Sunday (20 November) after a cancer battle.

Michael, an American businessman, was the son of Julian Armand Hammer and the grandson of industrialist Armand Hammer.

Best known for his ties to his late grandfather’s company Occidental Petroleum, Michael oversaw the Hammer International Foundation, the Armand Hammer Foundation, and owned numerous businesses that included Hammer Galleries and Hammer Productions.

Earlier this year, Discovery+ released docuseries House of Hammer, which looked at the life of the Hammer family and allegations faced by Michael’s son Armie.

Recommended

In 2021, a woman identified as Effie publicly accused the Call Me By Your Name star of raping and abusing her. He denied the claim.

Meanwhile, alleged direct messages from the actor surfaced online, which detailed graphic sexual desires and even mentioned a cannibalism fetish.

Amid the controversy, Hammer was dropped from multiple projects, including the Paramount+ series The Offer, the movie thriller Billion Dollar Spy, Jennifer Lopez-starring rom-com Shotgun Wedding, and Broadway play The Minutes.

Hammer vigorously denies all of the allegations made against him, calling the accusations “vicious and spurious online attacks”.

The series included Armie’s accusers giving on-camera interviews and sharing screenshots of text messages and audio of voice notes they say they received from the star.

Armie and his family are yet to issue a statement about Michael’s death.

