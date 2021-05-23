Zack Snyder has said that he already has an “insane” idea for a sequel to the Netflix zombie film Army of the Dead.

The filmmaker’s high-budget action film was released on the streaming service earlier this week.

Spoilers follow for Army of the Dead...

Army of the Dead follows a group of soldiers who plan and execute a daring casino heist amid a zombie plague.

In the film, a nuclear strike is ordered to eradicate the plague, but Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), manages to survive the blast while he is locked inside the bank vault.

At the end of the film, Vanderohe escapes to Utah, and hires a private plane to transport him to Mexico City. On the flight, however, he learns that he has been bitten, and infected with the zombie virus.

Speaking to Polygon, Snyder said that he would “absolutely” want to continue with this plotline in a sequel film.

“Shay [Hatten, co-writer] and I know exactly what happens next,” he said, “and it’s insane.”

The Justice League director continued: “I’d make it in a second. What we have planned is too crazy. Once we knew Vanderohe was bit, and he’s going to Mexico City, I was like, ‘You know what’s gonna happen?’ And then I just went on a tear.

“By the time it ended, Shay was like, ‘OK.’”

Army of the Dead can be streamed now on Netflix.