Zack Snyder says he banned chairs on set of Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder has revealed that he banned chairs from the set of his latest film, Army of the Dead.

The Justice League filmmaker’s latest effort, released on Netflix this week, follows a group of soldiers who organise a casino heist while the city is in the midst of a zombie plague.

Speaking on The Playlist’s Fourth Wall podcast, Snyder claimed that he enacted the ban on set in order to prevent people from sitting down.

“There’s no sitting down, like, I banned chairs from the set,” he said. “But the nice thing is, it’s really intimate.

“I can just talk to the actors right there, I’m not back in a monitor across the room. It was definitely the most purely engaged I’ve been making a movie.”

Snyder isn’t the only well-known filmmaker to have been rumoured to bar cast and crew members from sitting down on set.

In 2020, a report claimed that Christopher Nolan had banned chairs on the sets of Inception and Tenet, after Anne Hathaway, who worked with Nolan on Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises, mentioned the absence of seating on his sets.

“He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working,” said Hathaway.

However, a representative for Nolan subsequently denied the claims. “For the record, the only things banned from sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” said the spokesperson.

Army of the Dead can be watched on Netflix now.