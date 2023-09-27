Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking back at his younger years and reflecting on the ways he’s learnt, grown and changed since then.

Speaking in a new interview ahead of the release of his forthcoming self-help book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, in which he offers readers life tips, the now 76-year-old Terminator star was asked if he’s content.

“I don’t know what you mean by contentment,” he told People. “I’m always content, but, I mean, I’m always hungry for more. I slept with my first trophy. No one could take it away. But at the same time, the other foot is already out of bed going for the second Mr Universe title.”

Born in Austria, Schwarzenegger first started lifting weights at 15. Years later, he went on to win the international amateur bodybuilding competition at 20 in 1967, going on to win three more Mr Universe titles.

At 21, he immigrated to the US, and at 23, he became the youngest winner of Mr Olympia – the world’s most prestigious bodybuilding contest. He went on to win six more titles between 1970 and 1980.

“Today, I feel good where I am. I feel I’m much wiser. I’m much smarter. I’m not as crazy. I think more about people. I think more about people’s feelings,” the former politician said. “In your twenties, you don’t do any of that. It’s me, me, me, me. As time goes on, you learn from your mistakes.”

It was at that time that Schwarzenegger turned to acting. He made his film debut in the low-budget 1970 film Hercules in New York. Followed by several other minor roles and appearances in titles such as The Villain and Scavenger Hunt, he eventually found his breakout success in 1984’s The Terminator. He went on to lead five more Terminator films in the franchise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Getty Images for NETFLIX)

Amid his Terminator success, he served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Asked about his legacy, the father of five replied: “Everyone will have their own take on it.

He added: “All I’m trying to do is just try to use my talents and help other people. It’s the simple stuff that I do that really helped me get where I am today.”

Schwarzenegger shares four children with his ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, 33, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30 and Christopher, 26. He shares one son, 26-year-old Joseph, with Maria Baena.

He is also a grandfather to his eldest Katherine’s two children, Lyla, three, and Eloise, one, with whom she shares with husband Chris Pratt.

Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life is out on 10 October.