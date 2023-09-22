Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared a video of himself working out with a badly bruised arm, as he recovers from elbow surgery.

The 76-year-old is seen pushing through the pain as he completes a number of overhead press reps.

“Comebacks are a part of life. I was pumped to get back into the gym after my little elbow surgery,” Schwarzenegger wrote, captioning the video.

Showing off his bruises, the former professional bodybuilder said the doctor had told him he could get back to working out if he “took it easy”.

“Nothing can stop me,” Schwarzenegger added with a thumbs up.