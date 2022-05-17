Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi has denied legal claims that he plagiarised his latest film from a former student.

In 2021, the Iranian filmmaker released his latest film, A Hero, to critical acclaim. It tells the true story of a man who found a bag of money and returned it, despite being on leave from debtors’ prison.

However, last month, Farhadi was charged with plagiarism in Iran after he was accused of stealing the premise from an earlier documentary called All Winners All Losers, made by his former film student Azadeh Masihzadeh.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (17 May), Farhadi vehemently denied that A Hero was a work of plagiarism.

“My film was not based on the documentary,” he said (via Variety).

“I think the matter will no doubt be cleared up. And I’m sorry it has created so much ill feeling.”

A Hero won the Grand Prix at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Masihzadeh claims that the true story hadn’t been reported in the press when she made the film. She filed a complaint to Iran’s House of Cinema in October 2021, who ruled in her favour.

Farhadi then sued her for defamation, with Masihzadeh counter-suing for copyright infringement.

In April, Masihzadeh was acquitted for defamation, while a judge reportedly found evidence that there had been a copyright infringement. The case is now expected to move to a second judge.