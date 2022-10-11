Aubrey Plaza says she ‘freaked out’ Robert De Niro filming Dirty Grandpa: ‘I did some questionable things’
‘At first, I think I came on really strong,’ says Plaza
Aubrey Plaza described her on-set relationship with Robert De Niro while filming their sex comedy Dirty Grandpa, admitting that she “freaked” him out.
The Parks and Recreation actor starred in the 2016 comedy as Lenore whose singular goal is to have sex with De Niro’s grandfather character.
“By the time he’d show up, I’m in character,” Plaza explained during a recent London Film Festival ScreenTalk session, as reported by Variety. “I was acting totally insane as the character because we were about to shoot.”
She added: “I don’t think he understood that wasn’t me. You’d think he would because he’s an actor and an amazing one.”
Plaza, 38, said that one of her agents had “heard Bob’s a little freaked out”. At a cast and crew lunch hosted by De Niro, the Emmy-winning actor didn’t recognise Plaza when she was out of character.
“I showed up and he’s like, ‘Who are you sweetheart?’ and after that he was normal. At first, I think I came on really strong. I did some questionable things I wouldn’t do anymore,” she said.
Plaza, who stars in the forthcoming second season of The White Lotus, went on to discuss her “weird” behaviour on talk shows.
“Every time I tell myself [to] just be normal this time. Do it and get out. I see Tom Hanks doing it and I’m like, ‘He’s smiling, he’s doing great.’ I’d rather have an uncomfortable time because it feels more real, but it’s not on purpose,” she said.
“I wouldn’t want to make someone feel uncomfortable. It’s my defence mechanism put on display. I try to do it right every time and f*** it up every time.”
