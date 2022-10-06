Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sky has dropped the trailer for The White Lotus season two, ahead of the multiple Emmy winner returning with an (almost) all-new cast.

Jennifer Coolidge is the only star from the HBO show’s first season to return, reprising her role as the wealthy, unstable Tanya.

The trailer reveals that this time, she isn’t travelling alone. She has brought her husband Greg with her, her season one flame played by Jon Gries, and her assistant Portia, portrayed by Haley Lu Richardson.

When challenged on her decision to bring her assistant on the trip, Tanya retorts: “It’s not like she’s gonna be in our bed and stuff.”

F Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco are also introduced as Bert, Dominic and Albie di Grasso, three generations of the same family.

Fans can expect a fair bit of feuding, it seems, with DiMarco’s Albie telling his grandfather Bert: “We’re on a family vacation right now and there’s just the three of us, because all the women in our family hate you.”

The trailer also offers glimpses at Will Sharpe as newly rich man Ethan Spiller, Aubrey Plaza as his wife, and Theo James as his old college roommate, with shots of hard partying, guns, a body bag, an ambulance, drugs and plenty of sex.

A very small glimpse is shown of Tom Hollander as Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall).

We also meet Sabrina Impacciatore’s Valentina, a passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff.

The White Lotus, created by Mike White, aired its first season in July 2021. The first season was the most-awarded series at the Emmys that year, winning ten prizes, including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The White Lotus season two arrives on Monday 31 October to Sky and Now.