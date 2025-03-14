Austin Butler becomes latest celebrity victim of Los Angeles home burglaries
Oscar-nominated actor was reportedly out of the country during the incident
Austin Butler has reportedly become the latest high-profile victim of Los Angeles home burglaries.
On Monday, the Oscar-nominated actor’s security team discovered that a glass door in his home had been shattered, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Upon entering the house, a security guard found the place had been ransacked, according to the report.
Several items were reported missing, including a gun and cash, TMZ sources said. When authorities responded to the residence, they did not find any suspects, and no arrests have been made so far. The investigation remains ongoing, according to TMZ, which reports that the Elvis star, 33, was out of the country during the incident.
The Independent has contacted Butler’s representative for further comment.
The rising Hollywood star, best known for his roles in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 Elvis Presley biopic, Dune: Part Two, Sex and the City’s prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, and 2023 crime-thrillerThe Bikeriders, is just the latest celebrity to have his L.A. home burglarized.
In February, French soccer star Olivier Giroud had $500,000 worth of valuables stolen from his L.A. home. At the time, TMZ Sports reported that the striker’s wife called the Los Angeles Police Department after finding a smashed window on their property. The stolen items included jewelry and more than 10 watches, according to the outlet.
Meanwhile, last summer, ABC News reported that more than a dozen home break-ins had been reported in the San Fernando Valley. That August, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson’s L.A. guest home, which is located next to the couple’s main home, was burgled. The couple were away during the incident.
Other celebrities who’ve faced similar home break-ins include Bhad Bhabie, Sarah Hyland, and Marlon Wayans.
