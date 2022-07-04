Avatar fans have been left perplexed by the identity of Sigourney Weaver’s character in the sequel.

When the new movie was first announced, it was revealed that Weaver would be a part of the cast despite the fact her character died in the first film.

It was assumed that director James Cameron had found a way to resurrect Dr Grace Augustine – but, five months before the release of Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s been revealed that this is not the case.

In the new film, Weaver, 72, will play the adopted teenage daughter of Na’avi coiuple Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).

Speaking to Empire about the character, Weaver said: “I was thrilled to be given that challenge by Jim. I’m playing a character I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams.”

Fans couldn’t help but express their surprise over the reveal on social media.

“What in the actual f***??” one person wrote, while another said: “I have questions.”

While the majority of comments consisted of people ask “what?!”, manu have agreed it’s a big move to bring Weaver back in a way nobody could have guessed.

“Fascinating move to bring Weaver back in a role no one expected,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Nobody could have predicted this, and we’re here for it.”

Sigourney Weaver is returning in ‘Avatar 2’ as a completely different character (Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)

The full Avatar 2 feature will be available to read in the new issue of Empire, which is released on Thursday (7 July). Avatar: The Way of Water, the first of four new films in the franchise, will be released on 16 December.

Cameron has been hard at work on the four follow-ups to his 2009 blockbuster for several years now, and, in 2020, revealed he was relieved to see Avengers: Endgame make so much money as it’s “demonstrable proof that people will still go to movie theatres”.