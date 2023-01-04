Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Cameron has revealed new details about the plot of Avatar 3.

In the first and second parts of the film, viewers were introduced to two different Na’vi clans, the Omaticaya and the Metkayina.

In both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, the Omaticaya and the Metkayina clans are peaceful tribes and only resort to violence when their land is seized by humans.

However, Cameron has revealed that the next film might see a different side of these tribes.

During an appearance on France’s 20 Minutes, the 68-year-old filmmaker hinted that the third movie will see a new Na’vi clan on Pandora who aren’t exactly peaceful.

Cameron explained that Avatar 3 will see “different cultures from those I have already shown”.

“The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides,” he explained.

“In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples.

(AP)

“In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

While the last two Avatar films’ focused on Na’vi tribes fighting the humans, it seems like the third part will look at a clash between Na’vi versus Na’vi.

According to Variety, Cameron has already finished the production for Avatar 3. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in December 2024.

Last week, in a Q&A with fellow directors for Empire, Cameron was asked by RRR director SS Rajamouli whether he ever felt bad that he was not able to tell all of the stories he wanted to because of the time consumption of Avatar.

“Hi, SS. Two thoughts in answer to your question,” Cameron responded, “the first is that the world of Avatar is so sprawling that I can tell most of the stories I want to tell within it and try many of the stylistic techniques that I hope to explore.

“And secondly, yes… our time as artists is finite. I will always mourn some of the stories that I don’t get to make.”