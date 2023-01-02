Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hugh Grant recalls ‘hotdog’ stalker at Comic-Con: ‘I still have nightmares about him’

Actor was in attendence to promote ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’

Annabel Nugent
Monday 02 January 2023 13:53
Comments
Hugh Grant's Love Actually dance scene

Hugh Grant has shared an unsettling anecdote about a “hot dog” stalking him at a fan event.

Last July, the actor was in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his forthcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

The fantasy-adventure film stars Grant opposite Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Michelle Rodriguez. It follows a band of thieves who set out to retrieve something that was once stolen from them.

Speaking to Collider, Grant, 62, recalled his time at Comic-Con, including one “terrifying” experience.

The Notting Hill star said that he was nervous to attend the event because he felt he was “old” and “passé” compared to his 42-year-old co-star Pine.

Recommended

Pine interjected to suggest that Grant was popular with the attendees, but the actor maintained that “only one person at that convention [...] really loved me”.

It turned out that one person was dressed as a hot dog, who left Grant “terrified”.

“There was only one person at that convention who really loved me, and he was dressed for the whole three days as a hot dog,” recalled Grant.

Hugh Grant in ‘Glass Onion'

(Netflix)

“And he followed me wherever I went. I couldn’t shake him. Do you remember the hot dog? I was terrified. I still have nightmares about him.”

Recently, Grant was one of many celebrities to make a cameo in Glass Onion, playing the partner of Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc.

Recommended

He recently confirmed a fan theory about his cameo, which was praised by fans as delightful.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is due to hit cinemas on 7 April 2023.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in