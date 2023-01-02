Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Grant has shared an unsettling anecdote about a “hot dog” stalking him at a fan event.

Last July, the actor was in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his forthcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

The fantasy-adventure film stars Grant opposite Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Michelle Rodriguez. It follows a band of thieves who set out to retrieve something that was once stolen from them.

Speaking to Collider, Grant, 62, recalled his time at Comic-Con, including one “terrifying” experience.

The Notting Hill star said that he was nervous to attend the event because he felt he was “old” and “passé” compared to his 42-year-old co-star Pine.

Pine interjected to suggest that Grant was popular with the attendees, but the actor maintained that “only one person at that convention [...] really loved me”.

It turned out that one person was dressed as a hot dog, who left Grant “terrified”.

“There was only one person at that convention who really loved me, and he was dressed for the whole three days as a hot dog,” recalled Grant.

Hugh Grant in ‘Glass Onion' (Netflix)

“And he followed me wherever I went. I couldn’t shake him. Do you remember the hot dog? I was terrified. I still have nightmares about him.”

Recently, Grant was one of many celebrities to make a cameo in Glass Onion, playing the partner of Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc.

He recently confirmed a fan theory about his cameo, which was praised by fans as delightful.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is due to hit cinemas on 7 April 2023.