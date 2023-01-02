Wednesday season two may be leaving Netflix

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wednesday is in danger of leaving Netflix.

The hit series, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, landed on Netflix in November last year. It went on to become a huge hit for the streaming giant.

Wednesday beat out Stranger Things to score the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix, accumulating more than 400 million hours in one week.

Fans have praised the show’s writing and Ortega’s performance as the sullen teenager, with many looking forward to what seems like an inevitable second season.

In spite of its huge success, however, Wednesday is yet to be renewed by Netflix for a second series. The show’s popularity all but guarantees that one will happen, but the question is: where?

Netflix will be keen to keep Wednesday on its platform, but the streamer might not have a choice in the matter due to the fact the series is a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) product.

As reported by Deadline last year, Amazon and MGM closed an $8.5bn (£7.06bn) merger – meaning the rights to Wednesday may go with it.

This means that season two could premiere on Amazon’s streaming giant, Prime Video, rather than on Netflix.

Of course, this is not a sure thing. Netflix may strike a deal with Amazon in order to stay host to the popular series.

Netflix subscribers can also take some assurance in the fact that Amazon have stated it is not planning to make all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video, as per Deadline.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.

Despite no renewal announcement, producers of the series are reportedly already in the process of scouting filming locations and securing writers for the new season.

As to the question of what a second season may look like, Ortega, 20, has previously voiced her wishes that Wednesday be bisexual, noting that the character and her roommate Enid (Emma Myers) would be a couple in a perfect world.

Many fans of the series agree, meaning that season two could shed more light on Wednesday’s romantic relationships.

Speaking about Wednesday, Christina Ricci – who played the character in the Nineties and also stars in the recent spin-off as a teacher – said that “today’s young people deserve to have their own version of Wednesday”.

Wednesday is available to watch now on Netflix.