Christina Ricci says young people ‘deserve to have their own version of Wednesday’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Christina Ricci has discussed the Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega.

Ricci, 42, began her career playing the sullen Addams family daughter, Wednesday, adapted from the characters created by cartoonist Charles Adams.

The actor was nine years old when she portrayed the deadpan child in two live-action Addams Family films, released in 1991 and 1993.

Most recently, she starred in the Netflix series Wednesday, which sees 20-year-old Ortega take on the iconic role once played by Ricci.

This time, Ricci played the role of Ms Thornhill, a teacher at Wednesday’s school, Nevermore Academy.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Ricci spoke briefly about the reboot.

Asked whether it is weird to still speak about the character decades after she played her, Ricci answered: “I don’t mind. I talk about her in almost every interview!”

Speaking about Netflix’s newly released series, she said: “But I think it’s important to note that this new Wednesday is different.

Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams (Netflix/Paramount)

“Today’s young people deserve to have their own version of Wednesday.”

Despite being on set together and sharing a number of scenes, Ortega previously said that she did not talk about the character with Ricci at all.

The You actor said that she avoided the subject with her co-star to ensure that her own performance was distinct and not “ripping off” Ricci.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in ‘Wednesday' (VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX)

“I think when [Christina] was on set, neither one of us said ‘Wednesday’ once to each other,” she said. “I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Ortega’s performance has been praised by viewers, who also hailed the “genius” casting of one particular supporting role.

Since its release last month, Wednesday has proven to be a huge hit for the streaming giant.

The eight-episode series has broken multiple records for Netflix. It is the first time any English-lanugage series on the streamer reached more than 400 million hours of viewing time in a week.

Wednesday is available to stream now on Netflix.